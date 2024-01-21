Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 147,644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,064 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

