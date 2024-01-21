MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.23. Approximately 1,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

MDA Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.93.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

