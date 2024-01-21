McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

