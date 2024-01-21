Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
MMLP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.19.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners
Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
