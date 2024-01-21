Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,063.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,063.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $48,555.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,656,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,006.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 126,960 shares of company stock valued at $310,776. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

