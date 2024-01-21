Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,063.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,063.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $48,555.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,656,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,006.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 126,960 shares of company stock valued at $310,776. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

