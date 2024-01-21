Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $282.86 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $285.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average is $257.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

