Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.