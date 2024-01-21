Martin & Co. Inc. TN Invests $523,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $484.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $485.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.80.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.