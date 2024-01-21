Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 7.5 %
Marin Software stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
