Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 7.5 %

Marin Software stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

