Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.53.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.38. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

