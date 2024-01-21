Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

