Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. 3,414,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

