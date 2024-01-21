Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,057 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.77. 1,806,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

