Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,499 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.28.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

