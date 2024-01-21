Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. 14,345,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,416. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.