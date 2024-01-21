Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 4,095,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,159. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

