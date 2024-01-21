Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 5,661 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,847. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

