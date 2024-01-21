Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 456 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock stock traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $805.44. 681,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,008. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

