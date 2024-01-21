Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.16 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 76.7% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 25,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.26. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $301.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.