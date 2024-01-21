Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $304.02. 1,673,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.