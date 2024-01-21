Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.09. 1,268,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

