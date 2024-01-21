Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 53.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Clorox by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 133.8% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. 1,269,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,546. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

