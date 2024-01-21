Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 165.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,328,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,120. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.