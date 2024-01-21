Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 52,425 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. HP makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,032. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.