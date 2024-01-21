Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,170,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

