Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 990 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,585. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

