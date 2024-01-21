Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $484.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

