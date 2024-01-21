LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.94.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LTC Properties news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

