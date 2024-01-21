Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 123.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $9,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

