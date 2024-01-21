Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $384.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.51 and its 200-day moving average is $319.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.23.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

