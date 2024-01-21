Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Bunge Global accounts for 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

