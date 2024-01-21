Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,136,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 45,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,301,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 125,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,102. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

