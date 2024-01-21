Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6 %

CRWD traded up $7.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $290.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.39. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,841.53, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.