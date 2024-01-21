Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AES traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

