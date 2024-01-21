Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

A traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $131.22. 1,523,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,059. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

