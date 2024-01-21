Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $757.83. 1,796,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $714.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.59. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

