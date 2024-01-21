Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,663 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,112,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 593,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,054. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

