Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2024

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILFFree Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,663 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,112,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 593,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,054. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.