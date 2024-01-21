Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. 6,400,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

