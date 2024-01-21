Lmcg Investments LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. 11,186,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,553. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $66.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

