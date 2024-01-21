Lmcg Investments LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,771. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.