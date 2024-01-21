Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,426. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

