Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

MSI traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $326.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,393. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.81 and its 200 day moving average is $296.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

