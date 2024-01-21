Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.77.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

