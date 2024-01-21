Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.77. 337,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.03 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

