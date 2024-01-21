Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE FN traded up $10.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $202.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

