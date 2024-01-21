LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

