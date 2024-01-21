Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Tyson Foods makes up 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 2,089,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

