Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,367,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,445,524. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.