Lincoln Capital Corp Has $8.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS QUAL traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $150.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,388 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

