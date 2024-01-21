Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 786,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 55,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 539,044 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

