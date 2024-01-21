Lincoln Capital Corp Buys Shares of 16,470 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 3.1 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,505. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

